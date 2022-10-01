PHOTOS: Peter Obi's supporters hold mass rallies in London, Nigeria

Thousands of supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Saturday, held rallies in London, United Kingdom and various states of Nigeria.

Obi’s supporters converged on the Nigeria High Commission in London where some of them chanted, “Give Us Obi.”

In Nigeria, rallies were held in Lagos, Kaduna, Asaba, Warri, Kaduna, Gombe, Adamawa, Benin, among other states and cities, as part of activities to mark the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.