PHOTOS: Peter Obi's supporters hold mass rallies in London, Nigeria

Thousands of supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Saturday, held rallies in London, United Kingdom and various states of Nigeria.

PHOTOS: Peter Obi's supporters hold mass rallies in London, Nigeria

Obi’s supporters converged on the Nigeria High Commission in London where some of them chanted, “Give Us Obi.”

PHOTOS: Peter Obi's supporters hold mass rallies in London, Nigeria

In Nigeria, rallies were held in Lagos, Kaduna, Asaba, Warri, Kaduna, Gombe, Adamawa, Benin, among other states and cities, as part of activities to mark the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.

PHOTOS: Peter Obi's supporters hold mass rallies in London, Nigeria

PHOTOS: Peter Obi's supporters hold mass rallies in London, Nigeria

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here