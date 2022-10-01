Kunle Idowu

The Labour Party (LP) says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has put Nigeria on auction sales with the myriad of challenges facing the country, as the nation today, celebrated her 62nd independence anniversary.

The Party opined that the mistake made by Nigerians who voted for the APC enabled the ruling party to engage in corruption and other retrogressive tendencies which had turned the country upside-down.

National Publicity Secretary of LP, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi who made the stance of the Party known in a press statement made available to pressmen in Abeokuta, said governance by the ruling party is characterized by inept , terrible inadequacy, inefficiency and gross irresponsibility.

In the statement, the Labour Party said the country has absolutely nothing to celebrate at 62, stressing that “rather a larger part of the overstressed population are gnashing their teeth as they struggle to exist among various loads of avoidable sufferings ”

The Party explained that in practically all sectors of national governance, the APC had scored zero, saying “in the last seven years of APC government, not a single sector recorded any form of improvement but rather it has been solely records of total failure .”

“In Security … Zero .In Education… Zero, Health scored zero …In fact , it is not necessary to keep naming all because there is just no single sector that hasn’t been recording failure ” the party said further

It regretted that Nigeria, despite being endowed with huge human and natural resources, has become dead in “morality and in every socio-economic, political and environmental index. ”

The Labour Party added that with the misrule by the APC government, the nation was gradually tottering on the edge of bankruptcy which, according to the party, was just a step away from becoming a failed Nation.

“Seriously and sincerely, why and what can we be celebrating in the state of Nigeria as a Nation?” the party wondered. “Rather this day marked in history as the day that Nigeria attained the status of an Independent Nation is now by the very failure of the ruling APC/ Buhari Government, one that every Nigerian at home and in diaspora to sharply embrace sober reflections on the greatly disheartening state of the Nigerian Nation.”

The LP advised the voting public to use the current situation in the country to send out the APC Government out of office ,come 2023.

“At a moment like this , it is the patriotic duty of all responsible citizen in or outside the country to be highly concerned enough and join the ongoing efforts at trying to save Nigeria to remove the political cancer called APC from office” the Labour Party concluded.