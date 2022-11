Mercy Eke, winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season four, says she dreamt that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won the 2023 election.

Eke said this via her verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

She tweeted, “I had a dream Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election. My dreams always come to pass. Is (sic) possible guys. We can do this. PO is clear, let’s push and pray harder. We are close to making Nigeria great again.”