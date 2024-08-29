Osun Civil Service Week: Adeleke approves 2024 promotion exercise for civil servants

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Thursday, announced approval of year 2024 promotion exercise due to State Civil Servants, just as he assured them of his readiness to implement new minimum wages in earnest after a due statutory process has been concluded.

Adeleke stated this during this year’s Civil Service Week and Award Day celebration which took place at the State Secretariat, Abere.

Governor Adeleke who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, acknowledged that Civil Servants are the engine room of government which according to him are indispensable in the scheme of service hence, they should be adequately taken care of.

Recognizing and rewarding civil servants’ contributions through award ceremonies, Governor Ademola said it is part of his administration’s commitment to give topmost priority to the welfare of public servants which include to reward those that stand out among others through their outstanding performance at work.

According to the Governor, workers’ welfare both at service and retired are always given topmost attention through prompt payment of salary, pension and gratuity among other goodies enjoyed by State workers.

The Governor therefore, used the occasion to appeal to retiree in the State to be patient as all the backlogs gratuities which serve as their entitlement inherited from past administrations will be offset gradually.

In his own speech, the State Head of Service, Mr Ayanleye Samuel Aina appreciated the Governor, through his representative, Mr Najeem Akintola for his political sagacity being consciously implemented in the scheme of service which has tremendously transformed the system to better and brought hope to civil servants in the State.

the Head of Service however, enjoined all civil servants in the state to reciprocate the good gesture of the State helman through their unalloyed commitment to work and by way of jettisoning any form of untoward attitude capable of impeding efficient service delivery.

Also speaking at the occasion were the Osun State labour leaders, the NLC Chairman Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, TUC Chairman, Comrade Abimbola Fasansi and the Chairman NCSU, Comrade Oluwaseyi Oyinlola.

In their separate address, they commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for prioritizing workers’ welfare. The NLC Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo in his own words, appreciated the governor’s commitment to paying the new N70,000 minimum wage and his overall efforts to improve the lives of workers in the state.

Arapasopo also acknowledged the governor’s prompt payment of salaries and his efforts to clear the backlog of modulated salaries he inherited.

He, therefore, appealed to the Governor to continue his good gestures on monthly palliative payments to Osun workers pending the full implementation of new minimum wages saying this will surely go a long way in ameliorating hardship among state workers.

