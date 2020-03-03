By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

To put an end to the incessant kidnapping rampaging in Osun state, the State House of Assembly last Tuesday held a public hearing on the proposal of death penalty for kidnappers.

The state legislators had proposed death penalty for anybody found culpable of kidnapping and the bill was applauded by many groups and individuals in the state.

Speaking at the public hearing, the speaker, Rt. Hon. Sunday Owoeye, said the boyfriend killer of an undergraduate student of University of Lagos, Favour, that was killed in Ikoyi, Osun state, will get death penalty.

He expressed displeasure over the risen case of kidnapping saying “Osun has witnessed about 6 cases in 2020 alone but we are eager to nip it in the bud.”

He said the existing penalty for capital offence like kidnapping were too minimal, “and that is why we deem it fit to promulgate another law that whoever is caught in kidnapping face death penalty.

“We as parents must continue to educate our young ones that there is no shortcut to success. The better way is preparation, hardwork and perseverance.

The state coordinator of Hunters Group of Nigeria, HGN, Mr. Hammed Nureni, urged the assembly to immediately pass the bill into law, saying kidnappers deserve no mercy.

He said the kidnappers are ruthless and merciless to their victims and they deserve no lenient penalty.

Also, the Commandant of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, in Osun state, Mr. Bello Aderemi, backed the proposed bill, saying kidnappers have waisted many lives of their victims.

He advised members of the public to always divulge information for security operatives to be prompt in chasing kidnappers, promising that his members would continue to support the present administration.

However, the representative of Catholic Church of Nigeria, Paul Kehinde, said the Catholic does not support death penalty for any offence, noting that only God can take human life.