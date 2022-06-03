Imo govt dismisses rumour of Uzodinma’s death

The government of Imo State has dismissed the rumoured death of Governor Hope Uzodinma, describing it as wicked and mindless fabrication.

A recorded audio message was posted on social media claiming that the governor was down with a stroke and had been rushed to India for treatment but could not make it there.

But the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a statement said the governor “is not only hale and hearty but has been energetically attending to all his scheduled activities in the nation’s capital, Abuja.”

He said Uzodinma was not afflicted with any challenge that would have led to a stroke.

“His Excellency attended a meeting with the president alongside other APC governors this morning. As I speak, he has entered another party meeting with other stakeholders ahead of APC’s convention.

“So I don’t really know what those concocting this rumour want to achieve,” Emelumba said