Imo community still deserted following gunmen attack

By Ori Martins

The Orogwe community in Owerri Local Government Area of Imo State is still wearing a sad outlook following last Monday night’s attack in which at least seven persons were reportedly killed in cold blood by gunmen.

An eye witness reliably informed Business Hallmark that “virtually, all the people here have left the community for fear of not knowing what would happen next. That is, they have abandoned the place for neighbouring villages. This is now a real sleepy town”.

The resource person who refused giving out his name “for security reasons” hinted that some of the residents and indigenes braved the odds to return in the day, they hardly do anything before quietly going back to their places of refuge.

According to him, “You cannot actually blame the people for running away for safety. The way the killings took place, you do not even know the true intentions of the killers. Are they bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers or what? So, for now, people are still in the run and entire place deserted”.

Unconfirmed reports had it that things came to a head when a team rumoured to be the now controversial Ebubeagu Security Network arrived the area and took away a youth without explanations. Just as that took place, another group of armed men arrived the night of the incident and started shooting. In the process, seven persons were allegedly killed while those who were wounded were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri. Sources at the medical centre have confirmed that one of those taken to the complex had died, increasing casualty figure to eight.

The president-general of the Community, Mr Benji Iheanacho condemned the attack. He noted that the killers wanted to make a people and their community known for peace as trouble makers.

Responding, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde has directed thorough investigation into the incident, promising that the command would go all out in ensuring that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were arrested and brought to book.