Nigeria’s vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has appealed to the people of Imo State, Ndigbo and Nigerians in general, to reject agents of anarchy who seek to weaponize the frustration and discontent of young people, for their own profit.

Osinbajo who made the appeal on Tuesday, following an attack on police facilities in Owerri, Imo State capital, regretted that the city known for its tranquility, has had its peace shattered by armed hoodlums.

“Our dear city of Owerri had its peace and tranquillity shattered by heavily armed hoodlums who facilitated the escape of well over 1,000 inmates, many of whom were dangerous criminals,” he said.

“An attack on the institutions of law enforcement is not merely an attack on law & order. It is an attack on the people & their the way of life. When you attack police stations and free dangerous criminals, you put women, men, children and their possessions and livelihoods at risk.

“We must therefore, reject the agents of anarchy that seek to weaponize the frustration and discontent of young people, for their own profit.”