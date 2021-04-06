Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has called on the operatives of the state police command and other security agencies to defend themselves against the members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Uzodinma who spoke at the command headquarters when the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, visited the state to assess the level of damage done on the police facility by unknown gunmen on Monday, urged the cops to be vigilant, while encouraging them to defend themselves with their service rifles.

“If you can’t attack them, you can at least use your rifles to defend yourselves. Any attack on police formation is an insult to us as a government,” the governor said.

“It is also an attack on the integrity of the government. We must take charge, take control and ensure discipline.”