OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the Deputy Inspector-General, DIG, Usman Alkali Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

He immediately replaces Mohammed Abubakar Adamu who is in Owerri, Imo State to access the damage done on police facilities by unknown gunmen who attacked the facilities on Monday.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday.

The president had on the 4th of February, extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police for three months out of which the erstwhile police boss spent two months and three days