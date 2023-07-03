Gov Alex Otti meets with Abia commissioner-nominees

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, on Monday met with the nominees whose names have been sent to the State House of Assembly to serve as commissioners in the state.

The Governor had last Friday sent the list of 19 persons in a letter dated June 30, 2023, signed on his behalf and delivered through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government to the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa.

Dr. Otti met with the nominees in the conference room of his office shortly before the awaiting commissioners proceeded to the State Assembly complex for screening by the House Adhoc Committee members.

In attendance at the meeting were some senior members of the Dr. Otti’s administration including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Kenneth Kalu and the Chief of Staff, Dr. Caleb Ajagba.

The commissioner-nominees are:

1. Prof Monica Ironkwe

2. Mr. Kingsley Anosike

3. Prof Eme Uche Eme

4. Mr. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna

5. Mr. Mike Akpara

6. Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo

6. Mr. Okey Kanu

8. Mr. Ikechukwu Uwaoma

9. Mr. Chaka Chukwumereije

10. Mr. Uzo Nwachukwu

11. Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna

12. Mr. Chima Emmanuel Oriaku

13. Mr. Nwaobilor Nwadimma Ananaba

14. Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu

15. Ngozi Blessing Felix

16. Engr Don Otumchere Oti

17. Comrade Sunny Okebugwu Onwuma

18. Engr Ikechukwu Monday

19. Mr. Mathew Chikodi Ekwuribe