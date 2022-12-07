Hon. Ogunleye Gbolahan Adetokunbo (OGA), the All Progressives Congress (APC) house of assembly candidate for Ikorodu Constituency 1, Lagos State, has assured the people of the constituency of purposeful representation.

Adetokunbo promised to leverage on ”One Ikorodu” to create policies that will help diversify the local economy, with a renewed focus on bringing projects back to Ikorodu through synergy with the executive arm of government.

He gave the assurance during a meeting with the Ireshe Base group on Tuesday at he APC Secretariat, Awolowo way, Oke Ota-Ona, Ikorodu, Lagos.

He noted that being elected would be an opportunity to serve, promising to sponsors bills that would promote the collective interest of the people in the state house of assembly.

Adetokunbo who disclosed that the last enumeration of the population in Ikorodu has shown that Ikorodu is more populous than previously thought, noted that if the government can be fair, Ikorodu should get greater attention.

He, however, assured that as a member of the house, push for “special package for Ikorodu because the enumeration has justified it.”

He said, ‘At this point in Ikorodu Constituency 1, we need quality representation. I have so many ideas that will bring more development to Ikorodu. We need something like ‘Central Business Unit (CBD).

“We can create, for instance, greater Ikorodu, or call any name, that will be used to push our projects from the State Government. When I get to the assembly chambers, our basic needs will be thoroughly addressed.

“This is not my race and that is why I will leverage on ‘0ne Ikorodu.’ I am not going to an executive office, but it is more about how much I can convince the executives to make development come the way of Ikorodu, just like the way Hon. Babajimi Benson has been doing in the Federal Legislative Chamber.”