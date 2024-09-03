Petrol from my refinery is the real deal, Dangote boasts, as product sets to hit filling stations

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, has noted that petrol produced from his refinery has better quality and appeared clearer than the petrol currently in circulation.

Dangote who spoke during a press conference at his refinery located in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State, noted that the clearer petrol is more environmentally friendly and could help reduce health issues associated with polluted petroleum products.

According to him, the new petrol would also protect engines from damage caused by the unclear petrol that is typically found in the market.

“This is the sample of the petrol. You see it as a different colour but that is the real deal. You are now going to have a good and real product,” he said.

“I am sure Nigerians have not seen this colour of diesel before,” Dangote stated. “This is called Euro-5 diesel. It contains less than 10 parts per million (PPM) of sulfur. This will help vehicles, engines, and generators last longer.”

Dangote further emphasised, “The health of the people and the environment will not be compromised. This is the real deal.”

He noted that petrol produced from the refinery will hit the filling stations in the next 48 hours as modalities with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited are formalised.

“Our PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) can be in filling stations within the next 48 hours depending on NNPCL,” he said.

Asked to speak on the pricing of petrol from his refinery, Dangote said, “It is an arrangement which is designed and approved by the Federal Executive Council led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As soon as it is finalised, which he (Tinubu) is pushing, once we finish with NNPC, it can be today, it can be tomorrow, we are ready to roll into the market.”

