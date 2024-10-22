Bobrisky remanded in custody after failed attempt to flee Nigeria

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, the controversial crossdresser, has been remanded in custody at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, annexe in Alagbon, Lagos.

Bobrisky was arrested by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service while he was trying to flee the country through Seme Border at 1:30 a.m.

There were also indications that he may spend Tuesday night in detention to allow detectives to investigate his arrest.

A statement on Bobrisky’s detention is expected to be released by the FCID today.

A spokesman for the Nigerian Immigration Service, Kenneth Udo, had announced that Bobrisky was arrested at the Seme border, describing him as “a person of interest.

“In keeping with its commitment to securing the borders, the NIS intercepted Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, at the Seme border over an attempt to exit the country,” he said I’m a statement.

“The service wishes to inform the public that Okuneye is a person of interest over recent issues of public concern.

“He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“The service assures the public that it will continue to be civil and professional in its statutory responsibility of manning the country’s borders.”