Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, said he would not leave his political opponents for God, but he would deal with them himself.

Governor Wike spoke on Monday when he inaugurated the Okezuo Abia Flyover along the Aba-Enugu Expressway in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, and the rehabilitated Aba-Owerri Road in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State.

“God has given me what it takes to crush these people, for me to crush my enemies,” Wike, who appeared to be referring to the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, said, describing his enemies as “small boys” who he would not hesitate to deal with.

“No relationship can be bought with money. When I read some newspapers, they say some people are making attempts to break ranks. I said do you understand the modus operandi of what we are doing? If they understand the modus operandi, they will not waste their time.

“If you like, go and meet Ikpeazu, if you like go and meet Seyi, if you like go and meet Ortom, if you like go and meet Ugwuanyi. You don’t even understand what we are doing, you are making mistakes.

“Look, nobody should bother about any abuse on me. I’m too much for it. I don’t even know when I’m abused. If they like, let them put everything on social media and abuse me, at the end, we will know who is relevant or not at the appropriate time.

“Politics is not to go on the pages of newspapers. Politics is not to go and buy slot on television and speak.

“It is who will deliver at the appropriate time. That is what is key. If you like abuse me from now until tomorrow, it’s your business.

“What is important is when the time comes we will know. When the jungle matures, we will know those who can stand crisis. We will know those who have capacity to say this is where our state will go.

“I have the capacity to flog these small boys.”

Wike was hosted by his Abia State countepart, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.