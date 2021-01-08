Following the completion of Osusu Road project in Aba South LGA, Governor of Abia State, Dr okezie Ikpeazu, will on Monday, 11th of January, 2021, commission the road for public use.

According to a statement by the state commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu on Friday, the Governor will commission the road in the company of a Catholic Archbishop, The Most Reverend Fortunatus Nwachukwu, Apostolic Nuncio (Head of Diplomatic Missions) to Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Antilles, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname.

“The Governor will also commission Ebenma, First Avenue and Egege/Ama Ohafia Roads in Aba North LGA of the State,” Kalu said.

“Governor Ikpeazu who is also expected to inspect ongoing road projects along Ngwa, Ohanku and Obohia Roads in Aba South LGA, cordially invites the Deputy Governor, Rt Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji and members of Abia State House of Assembly, members of Abia State Executive Council (Exco), Traditional Rulers, The Clergy and members of the Press, to accompany him on the commissioning and inspection functions.

“The project commissioning and inspection tours tagged “Kinetic Abia” and launched in August 2020 have seen the Governor commission eleven completed road projects bringing to a total of 102 road project completed by his administration with 56 other construction project sites active across the state.”