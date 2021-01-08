The Ondo State government on Friday placed a ban on street trading in the state as part of measures to control vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the capital city, Akure.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation. Mr Donald Ojogo, who made this disclosure in a statement, said the measure was taken in view of the abuse and brazen disregard to the status of Akure, the state capital.

Ojogo said the ban also affects artisan who plies their trade on the major road and their activities impede the free flow of vehicular traffic, especially on the market corridors.

Ojogo stated in the statement that “following the setting up of the Committee on Waste Management, and in its bid to instil sanity, especially in Akure the State capital, the Ondo State Government has placed a total ban on trading along the vehicular traffic lanes, pedestrian paths and walkways on major market corridors.

“Put simply, traders and artisans who have encroached on the main road and walkways in Arakale (Market) and Oja Oba along Oba Adesida road, Akure, with their wares are hereby directed to vacate such unauthorised trading spots with effect from Monday, January 11, 2021.

“This directive becomes pertinent in view of the abuse and brazen disregard to the status of Akure, the State capital.

“It is particularly, a major source of concern that vehicular and pedestrian traffic now contends for space amid trading activities on the same spots.”

He stated further that “In order for the directive to be fully obeyed, the State’s Special Task Force shall, beginning from Monday, January 11, 2021, swing into action for effective enforcement and compliance.

“Government emphasises that this move is in the interest of all residents, as the beauty or otherwise of our State Capital speaks volume of our values as a people.

“It is, therefore, necessary for all concerned to show a high level of understanding for the general good of all