Ikpeazu signs female inheritance bill into law

Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State governor, has assented to a bill which guarantees the right of females to inherit and own property in their father’s family.

The governor described it as historic, positively disruptive and capable of setting the society on the path of equal opportunities and sustainable development.

Ikpeazu assented to the bill at his office in Umuahia, the state capital, flanked by members of the state House of Assembly, amongst others,

He emphasized that his administration shall at all times lean on the side of reason and common sense in the discharge of its obligations to the people of Abia.

He noted that it has become anachronistic to continue to treat women as second class citizens even in their own families.

“I recall that the Abia State House of Assembly passed the Bill some weeks ago to bring Abia State in conformity with international best practices in the area of eliminating all forms of discrimination against women”

“The proper citation of the Law is THE FEMALE PERSONS RIGHT OF INHERITANCE OF PROPERTY LAW, 2022, while the Long Title of the Law is “A Law to provide for the Right of a Female Person to Inherit and Own Property and for other Matters Connected Therewith,” he said.