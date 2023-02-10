Ijaw nation endorses Peter Obi for president

The Ijaw National Congress (INC), the umbrella body of the Ijaw people of Nigeria, on Thursday, endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate.

A statement by the Obi-Datti campaign team said the endorsement was carried out at the Ijaw House, Yenaoga, Bayelsa State, during an interactive session with the apex Ijaw socio-cultural body.

The INC endorsement comes barely days after the Southern Ethnic Nationalities comprising, the Yoruba apex group, the Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum PANDEF, the Umbrella body of the Igbos, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Middle Belt Forum, did same in Abuja last week.

The LP Presidential flag bearer during interaction told the INC that he is seeking the people’s mandate to fill the vacuum created in our polity by successive leadership failure.

According to him, a new Nigeria is possible and it has to be based on justice and equity where the people’s resources should be used to develop their areas.

Obi assured the Ijaw that he and the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, are determined to create a new Nigeria where the people will live in peace, secured and in harmony.

Meanwhile, the Obi-Datti Campaign media office has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for liking a tweet intended to deride the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The media office said in morality and law, INEC should not only be neutral but must strive to prevent anything real or imagined to suggest otherwise.

Head of the Obidient media, Diran Onifade, said “Obi-Datti Media takes serious exception to INEC liking a post by a partisan person who has chosen a candidate to support.

“We expect the commission to explain to the concerned public who are looking up to them to be above board why they had to show such a level of obvious bias.

“Obi-Datti Media office notes that even if somebody in the Commission’s office wants to be biased, the law has denied them that because of the moral standards being expected of them.

“We expect INEC to come clean on this issue as it’s capable of eroding public confidence in the commission to conduct a free, fair, and transparent election. INEC should publicly apologize to the high-flying LP Presidential standard bearer,” he said.