Nigeria’s ex-leaders, including General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) and Goodluck Jonathan, are currently attending a hybrid Council of State meeting being chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting, which is the first in 2023, comes 14 days to the Presidential elections

Obasanjo is joining the hybrid meeting virtually as only about 14 governors are present both physically and virtually with some represented by their deputies.

Also present are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, two former Chief Justices of Nigeria, amongst others.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, are also present to brief the council.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are also present.

The Council of State is an organ of the Federal Government of Nigeria which advises the executive on key policy making.

It comprises the President as chairman, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (deputy chairman), all living former Presidents and Heads of State, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, all the 36 state governors and Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.