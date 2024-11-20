Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has dragged Andy Uba, a former senator representing Anambra south, to court over allegations of fraud.

Uba is facing a two-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/538/2024 alongside two others – Crystal Uba and Benjamin Etu.

The charge, dated October 8, was filed before Inyang Ekwo, judge of a federal high court in Abuja.

In count one, Uba, Crystal, Etu and one Hajiya Fatima (now at large), were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves to commit the offence in 2022.

They were charged with deceiving George Uboh by allegedly claiming they could secure the appointment of the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for anyone willing to pay N400 million.

Uboh had written a petition dated April 5, 2023, to the IGP stating that he had documentary and voice recording evidence.

The prosecution has listed six witnesses to testify against the former lawmaker and other defendants in the suit.

On November 13, M.L. Anthony, prosecution counsel, told the court that the defendants had been evading the service of the court documents despite being given administrative bail.

He said the defendants obtained a fundamental rights enforcement order which had prevented the police from bringing them to court.

Advertisement

The lawyer said it was not until after the order was lifted that the defendants were finally charged before the court.

Ekwo adjourned the matter to February 18, 2025, for arraignment of the defendants.