The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has disclosed that it recently uncovered substandard and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets.

According to the spokesperson of FCCPC, Ondaje Ijagwu, the fake products are particularly smuggled brands from Brazil, including Grupo Moreno, Terous, USI S. Joao, Alvean, and Arapora Bionergia.

Ondaje Ijagwu stated thus:

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has uncovered the availability of substandard and unregistered sugar products. The products were smuggled through Nigeria’s porous borders, particularly from neighbouring countries including Cameroon and the Benin Republic.

“The investigations revealed that many of the identified sugar products lacked normal labelling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and the mandatory National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration. Even more concerning, most of the products were not fortified with Vitamin A, a critical nutrient essential for good vision, immune health, and overall well-being. The absence of this fortification exposes Nigerian consumers to serious health risks, including blindness and increased susceptibility to infections, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women.

“The FCCPC is also engaging with industry stakeholders to promote compliance with quality standards, protect local producers, and foster fair competition within the sugar market”.