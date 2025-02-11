My wife sent nude photos to other men, Gospel singer Paul Nwokocha cries out

Renowned gospel singer Paul Nwokocha has laid to rest the rumours and speculations making the rounds about his marital trouble, in a viral video on his official YouTube channel.

Nwokocha stated that that he has no moments of regrets about ending his marriage, citing his wife’s alleged “abominable acts” as the reason behind his action.

“If I marry today and find out that the wife I married is doing an abominable thing before God and before man, I will send you out of my house,” he asserted in the video, which was posted on Sunday.

The gospel artist actually made a shocking disclosure about his estranged wife’s alleged actions, claiming she had been sending nude photos and videos to other men.

He tackled critics who have been questioning his decision to separate from her, asking how they would react if faced with a similar betrayal.

“I married a wife, not a whore. So, I owe nobody an apology for this,” he stated emphatically.

The video has since led to intense social media debate with netizens divided over his desire to go public on his private matter and personal issue.

While some are on his side, others questioned the propriety and wisdom of making his ordeal public.

Meanwhile, Nwokocha’s latest marital crisis follows a pattern of controversial separations.

According to ABNTV on Monday, he has now ended his second marriage after just two years, with the bride’s family formally returning the bride price—an act that traditionally signals the dissolution of a union.

Nwokocha’s marital crises

Nwokocha married his second wife, Goodness Nwokocha, in September 2023, barely a month after parting ways with his first wife, Alice Nwokocha.

His separation from Alice was reportedly due to what he described as “maltreatment,” including her alleged refusal to serve him food.

The singer has previously expressed his belief that marriage should be “for better, for better”—a deviation from the conventional “for better, for worse” vow.

A family source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that Goodness’s marriage to Nwokocha was fraught with difficulties from the start. She allegedly endured mistreatment in her new home, where she was treated more like a housemaid than a wife, reports ABNTV earlier on Saturday.

The source further revealed that Goodness had no prior romantic history with Nwokocha before their marriage. She had relocated from Lagos to be with him at the insistence of his uncles, without conducting any background checks.

By May 2024, tensions had escalated, and with the return of the bride price, their marriage was officially over.