Connect with us

Politics

Nigerians facing unbearable hardship, do something about it, Abdulsalami tells FG
Advertisement

Politics

Adeleke using dance to distract his opponents, says ace broadcaster, Yemi Shodimu

Politics

I surrendered to EFCC because I have respect for rule of law – Yahaya Bello

Politics

Abia NNPP collapses into Labour Party

Politics

Obi, Datti, Usman lead Labour Party team to donate N50m to Maiduguri flood victims

Politics

We won't remove 'Wike's cousin' as Edo REC, INEC tells PDP

Politics

Edo Polls: Ighodalo maintains edge, but much depends on INEC, Police

Politics

Why desperate Peter Obi's traducers are kissing the dust

Politics

'Work of fifth columnists', Obi denies claims he accepted to run as Vice President

Politics

Owa Obokun's death: Palace activities suspended till further notice

Politics

Nigerians facing unbearable hardship, do something about it, Abdulsalami tells FG

Published

4 hours ago

on

Nigerians facing unbearable hardship, do something about it, Abdulsalami tells FG

Former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has urged the President Bola Tinubu administration to do something about the hardship in the country, warning that it has become unbearable.

He said the federal government should put measures in place to “soften” the hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

Abubakar, speaking on Tuesday when he hosted a delegation of Campaign for Democracy (CD), a civil society organisation (CSO), in Minna, Niger state, said the hardship appears to be out of control.

News continues after this Advertisement

The former military ruler said he would continue to urge the government to put measures in place to address the hardship that the citizens are currently experiencing.

“Everybody is crying because of this hardship and it seems to be getting out of control,” he said.

“People cannot afford three square meals, the issue of transportation, the hike in fuel price, the hike in school fees for the children and the lack of funds in everybody’s pocket is making life difficult for everybody.

News continues after this Advertisement

“We will continue to encourage the government to introduce measures to soften the hardship.

“The federal, states and local governments should see how they can cushion this economic hardship.”

According to Abubakar, the government has been informed that giving palliatives is not the solution to addressing high prices of food items.

“There is a need for the government to flood and saturate the communities with food,” he said.

“Let them buy food and sell at lesser prices to the people so that people will try to buy some of these food items depending on their pockets/ income.”

The former head of state said those planning to protest against the economic crisis on October 1 should do so peacefully.

“For God’s sake when you demonstrate, do it peacefully,” he said.

Abubakar said the government should listen to the demands of the protesters.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *