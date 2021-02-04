OBINNA EZUGWU

General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has denied saying that President Muhammadu Buhari disappointed, arguing that he was misquoted by the media.

Bakare was quoted to have said during an interview with Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, that Buhari had failed the people as president.

However, speaking on Arise TV breakfast programme, The Morning Show on Thursday, Bakare said those were not his own words, but a creation of those who want to sell newspapers.

“I did not say that Buhari dissapointed Nigerians. Those are the creation of the newspapers. It was an Instagram interview that lasted for about two hours. And I hope that Dele Momodu will upload the whole video soon,” he said.

Bakare clarified that he only suggested that many people who had high hopes when Buhari came to power in 2015, feel disappointed.

“I said that Buhari was welcomed to power in 2015 with fanfare, and many people had huge expectations of him. But some of those people feel disappointed because some some of their expectations have not been met.

“Are people dissapointed? Yes, the evidence is everywhere. We see it in the news, we see it in daily interactions, we see it in the markets and so on.”