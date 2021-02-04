Supporters of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, have set up a Gofundme page for the purpose of raising £100,000 (N51.8m) for him to buy buses to implement his project of ridding the South-West of killer herdsmen.

According to a Punch report, the fundraiser, which was initiated by Maureen Badejo, a blogger and activist based in the United Kingdom, garnered £9, 450 (N4.8m) within 18 hours.

A visit to the Gofundme page showed that several persons of Yoruba extraction had made donations.

Sidikat Tope Olufowobi, who donated £200, wrote, “I donated because I am a Yoruba woman and want peace in my part of the country.”

Kunle Makinwa, who donated £50, wrote, “I am an Oodua tokan tokan (through and through). We will get (sic) by the grace of God Almighty.”

“I have donated my quota,” wrote Tolulope Akinmuyisitan, after donating £50.

Igboho had earlier requested for buses to aid in transporting his men from one place to another, during a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday.

“I need buses to transport people. The three vans we use are bought by me. We lost three buses that were hired on our way to Oyo.”

The spotlight has continued to beam on Igboho since he issued a seven-day ultimatum to herders in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, blaming them for kidnappings, killings, destruction of farmland and insecurity in the state.

After confronting the herders in Ibarapa with some youths in the area at the expiration of the ultimatum, he moved to Ogun State on Monday and was received by thousands of youths.

According to him, the fight to liberate the Yoruba and bring lasting peace is not for the police but for all Yoruba people, irrespective of where they are all over the world.