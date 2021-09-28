Nigeria’s House of Representatives has announced inauguration of a seven-member Conference Committee on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

House Speaker, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila who disclosed this during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja, said the House’s conference committee is set to work with the upper chamber on the electoral Act concurrence.

The members of the House Committee on Electoral Act are Akeem Adeyemi as the Chairman, James Faleke, Chris Azubogu, Abdullahi Kalambaine, Blessing Onuh, Aisha Dukku and Unyime Idem.

The Electoral Act which was been in the works in anticipation of the 2023 election was a source of controversy in July as the Senate insisted that INEC may only electronically transmit election results if the Nigerian Communications Commission endorses the mode of electronic transfer as safe and secure.