Hoodlums have burnt down the Apapa Iganmu Police Station in Lagos State. The incident occurred around 09.45 am on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said policemen shot at the hoodlums before they set the police station ablaze.

The spokesperson of the Apapa-Iganmu Local Government Area, Ayo Micheal who confirmed that incident said the burnt station is in Apapa.

“The burnt Station is in Apapa Iganmu but serviced both Iganmu community in Apapa Iganmu and Orile Community in Coker/Aguda,” he said.

He said two persons were allegedly shot dead in the incident.

“What happened is that some boys came out this morning. They assembled themselves at Orile Junction. They were about marching down to Apapa. Just like yesterday that they started at Apapa Ports. They were on their way to Apapa, I learnt they passed through the police station and protested there.

“As they were protesting, police officers attempted to disperse them. They resisted the police. Before you know it, two boys were shot in the shoulder and chest. The two of them have died, according to reports that I got,” he noted .