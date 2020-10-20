OBINNA EZUGWU

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state.

The governor who announced the curfew on Tuesday said the peaceful protests going on in the state has been hijacked by hoodlums. The decision comes hours after suspected hoodlums burnt a police station at the Apapa area of the State.

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society,” Sanwo-olu said.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. “As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4:00pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets.”