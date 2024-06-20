Connect with us

Hoodlums kill one, injure two policemen in Kano violence
Published

2 hours ago

on

Hoodlums on Thursday, killed one person and injured two policemen at Jaen Makera quarters in Kano metropolis.

The outgoing Commissioner of police, AIG Usaini Gumel who disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said that the suspects killed Muktar Garba, also known as Babalia during the incident.

Gumel said that Garba died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist hospital, Kano, adding that his corpse has been released to his relatives for burial.

The police boss said that the hoodlums who were carrying dangerous weapons defied police presence deployed to the area and started attacking innocent people.

He said more reinforcement from the police tactical team and nearby divisions was deployed to the area and peace was restored as the hoodlums fled.

The commissioner said that efforts are being intensified to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

He said some other groups of hoodlums on Wednesday engaged in street fighting, using dangerous weapons at Yan Dillalai and Jaen Makera, but were dispersed by the police team.

Gumel said the two policemen, SC Wasilu Umar and PC Abdulmalik Yusif, who were injured during the incident, were treated and discharged from the hospital.

He said that a suspect, Umar Shuaibu was arrested for attacking Yusif , while a vehicle attached to Filin Hockey was destroyed.

The commissioner said that the command strives to address the underlying causes of violence, and promote lasting peace and well-being of all individuals affected.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

