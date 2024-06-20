Gunmen kill POS agent, steal money in Ekiti

Gunmen on Thursday, killed a Point of Sale (POS) agent, identified as Alfa, along Teaching Hospital Area of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

Witnesses said the gunmen came on a motorbike and shot Alfa dead before carting away with naira notes in his possession.

The Public Relations officer of the state’s police command, DSP Sunday Abutu who confirmed the incident, said the corpse has been deposited in a morgue while investigation is ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Immediately we got the information, we mobilised our men to the scene. The man was found lying down in a pool of his blood and was moved to the general hospital where he was confirmed dead,” he said.

“His body has been deposited in the mogue. Right now, the commissioner of police has ordered investigation into the incident to ensure that the criminals are arrested and brought to justice”.

in a similar development, Tsome unknown gunmen killed a ticketing officer of Okada Riders association, in broad daylight on Monday around Okesa roundabout, close to the market.

News continues after this Advertisement