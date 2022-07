An elated actor, Kenneth Jideofor, alias Aguba, on Tuesday, shed tears of joy after getting house gift from Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, general overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM).

Aguba, a veteran Nollywood actor had been trending on social media after pictures of him staying in a dingy house emerged, with multiple reports saying that he had become homeless.

Apostle Chibuzor, touched by his condition, offered him a house gift.