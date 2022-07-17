A lady, Annastasia Micheal, on Sunday, showed up at the Omega Power Ministry in Port Harcourt to express her interest in marrying once-homeless actor, Kenneth Jideofor, alias Kenneth Aguba.

The lady went to the church headquarters at the Rivers State capital wearing Aguba’s face on a T-shirt.

The lady had indicated interest when the founder of the church, Chibuzor Chinyere, who had given Aguba, a home, announced his willingness to marry a wife him.

In her latest update on Facebook, Micheal, said she had not been able to find Aguba.

She said, “I have searched for my husband Aguba in OPM ground, but couldn’t find him there, OPM church is to too big. I will go to #OPM FREE ESTATE tomorrow morning to see him there. I must see my Joy Giver Aguba.”