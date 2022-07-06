After attack on Buhari's security team, bandits bomb Kuje prison

Bandits on Tuesday night attacked the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital with bombs, gained entry into the facility and freed some of their members.

A high calibre bomb had first gone off at about 10:25pm followed by a second and third blasts as well as sporadic gunshots that residents into panic mode.

Details of the attack remains sketchy, but some reports say the bandits gained entry into the facility and freed a number of terrorists, even as several other criminals reportedly escaped.

The incident comes hours after an attack on the security team attached to President Muhammadu Buhari in which two policemen were killed, while others sustained injuries.

The president is scheduled to visit Katsina during the Sallah celebration which will hold over the weekend.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Tuesday, however said two persons sustained injuries.

He added that the security team was on its way to Daura to prepare for the president’s visit when it was attacked.

“The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah,” the statement reads.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

The development comes amid attacks by gunmen on communities across the country, leading to killings, abductions and destruction of property in recent years.