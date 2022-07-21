Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), has transferred actor Kenneth Jideofor, alias Aguba’s gifts to ladies who fought for his hand in marriage.

Recall that Apostle Chinyere had taken Aguba to Port Harcourt after a picture of him being homeless trended on social media.

The clergy had also promised to sponsor his wedding if he chooses any lady for marriage, but the actor insisted on marrying a virgin from Israel, rejecting different ladies who signified interest to marry him.

Notably, Ella and Anastasia who travelled to Port Harcourt to claim their ‘husband, and engaged in a fight over the diminutive actor.

However, since Aguba refused to settle with any of the interested ladies, Chibuzor transferred Aguba’s gifts to the ladies, Ella and Anastasia.

He made the announcement via the Church’s Facebook platform on Tuesday, promising to sponsor the wedding of the two ladies, pay for their honeymoon in Dubai and give them business capital.

Chibuzor wrote: “I am not in Nigeria. I have been monitoring events happening and I have refused to comment.

“Now I am saying something. As Aguba has refused to marry any woman from Nigeria. I am hereby transferring the gifts to the girls.

“Any man that marries both of them, I will support their wedding and also send them and their husbands on honeymoon in Dubai.”

“But wedding must take place in Port Harcourt and marriage committee will follow them to their villages to confirm if the wedding is real or a scam. After their wedding, each of them shall be given a large sum of money to start a business.

“I have informed authorities, that they are to stay clear from OPM free estate. No more causing nuisance in OPM estate. #opmgih”, he added.

Reacting to the cleric’s announcement, Anastasia said she has reconciled with Ella, thanking the man of God for ‘tactically settling their differences’.

Sharing photos of them in a lovely embrace, she captioned the post; “Good news! I wish to announce to the general public that I and Ella Ada have reconciled, we are no longer Enemies. We have now embraced peace and love.

“All thanks to Chibuzor Gift Chinyere General Overseer Omega Power Ministry – OPM who tactical settled our differences.

“Thank you so much Daddy we are so grateful for what u av done. And we are deeply Sorry for the nuisance we created @Opm’s Free Estate on the 18th of July 2022 please sir forgive us, such will never happen again.

“Thanks to Uncle Jay Comedy who brought us (me and Ella) together for reconciliation today.

“And Also I want everyone to know that Aguba is the man after my heart and I still wish to marry him if he would accept me.”