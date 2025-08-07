Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has continued to steer the affairs of the state without the active presence of his deputy, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, who has been out of public view for over eight months due to a serious health condition.

Alkali, who was elected alongside Governor Kefas in 2023, reportedly fell ill late last year. He was initially treated at the National Hospital in Abuja but was later flown to Egypt as his condition deteriorated. Since then, he has not made any public appearance, fuelling speculations and constitutional concerns about his continued stay in office despite being unable to carry out his official duties.

His prolonged absence has sparked debate in political circles, with many questioning whether it is tenable for the state’s number two citizen to remain in office in name only. Some analysts have argued that the situation demands a formal resolution in line with constitutional provisions. Yet, the Taraba State Executive Council, which has the constitutional authority to initiate action regarding his status, has so far remained silent.

To ensure the continuity of governance, Governor Kefas recently directed Mr Emmanuel Lawson, a Deputy Chief of Staff in the Government House, to oversee the office of the deputy governor.

In a letter dated July 1, 2027, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Gebon T. Kataps, Lawson was asked to assume responsibilities in the deputy governor’s office with immediate effect.

According to the letter, the move was aimed at “ensuring effectiveness of governance and articulation of government policies and programmes emanating from the purview of the office of the deputy governor.”

However, the appointment has stirred a fresh round of controversy in Jalingo, the state capital, with some observers suggesting that the move amounted to appointing an unelected official to act in the capacity of a deputy governor — a role that is constitutionally elective.

Critics argue that Lawson’s position as an appointee limits his authority and makes the arrangement constitutionally untenable. They insist that, at best, he should be assisting the elected deputy governor in limited capacities rather than overseeing the entire office in his absence.

But Emmanuel Bello, spokesperson to Governor Kefas, dismissed the concerns, saying Lawson’s posting was purely an administrative decision and not intended to supplant the ailing deputy governor.

“It’s simply an administrative matter,” Bello said. “He was not posted to replace the deputy governor, and most importantly, the deputy governor is recuperating.”

Bello confirmed that Alhaji Alkali had suffered a stroke that caused partial paralysis and speech impairment. “But glory be to God, treatment is ongoing, and we are optimistic that he will recover fully and return to his duties soon,” he added.

In the meantime, the state continues to function with a leadership vacuum at the level of deputy governor, raising questions about constitutional accountability and the limits of executive discretion in the face of prolonged absence from office.