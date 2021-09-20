The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has said an explosion at the Aba transmission station is responsible for the power outage experienced in Abia and Anambra.

The Disco which stated this in a statement by its spokesman Emeka Ezeh in Awka, noted that there was an explosion at the Aba transmission station switchyard in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in loss of supply to Alaoji Line 1.

The EEDC spokesperson noted that the explosion resulted in the loss of electricity supply to “the whole of Aba and Ariaria both in Abia.”

Ezeh also attributed the power outage to series of faults recorded at some of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations.

The electricity firm pleaded for the understanding and patience of its customers currently without a power supply.

“EEDC management regrets that most electricity customers in parts of Abia and Anambra have been without power supply for days due to series of faults recorded on some of the TCN networks,” he said.

Ezeh further explained that the situation negatively impacted EEDC’s customers in the affected areas.

”EEDC team of engineers are in constant touch with the TCN to ensure that the faults are cleared within the shortest possible time,” said the EEDC spokesman. “We owe our customers this information and also appeal for their patience and understanding