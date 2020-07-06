OBINNA EZUGWU

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports that its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, noting that he only honoured an invitation to Presidential Panel reviewing the Commission’s activities.

Dele Oyewale, the Commission’s Head, Media & Publicity who made the clarification in a statement, emphasized that Magu was never arrested, contrary to media reports.

“Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja,” Oyewale said.

“He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel.”