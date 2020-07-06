OBINNA EZUGWU

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The EFCC boss was arrested on Monday over allegations that he owns four properties which he could not account for, and has allegedly transferred funds abroad through a third party.

Magu has consistently been accused by the DSS of corruption. The Security outfit had in 2016, written a report to the Senate asking it not to confirm him as substantive EFCC chairman.

In the report, the DSS accused him of living in a N40m mansion paid for by one Umar Mohammed, a retired Air Commodore.

The report also said that on December 2010, the Police Service Commission (PSC) found Magu guilty of action prejudicial to state security – withholding of EFCC files, sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files and acts unbecoming of a police officer, and awarded him severe reprimand as punishment.

It noted that Magu is “currently occupying a residence rented for N40m at N20m per annum. This accommodation was not paid [for] from the commission’s finances, but by one Umar Mohammed, air commodore retired, a questionable businessman who has subsequently been arrested by the secret service”.

DSS stated that Magu enlisted the Federal Capital Development Authority to award a contract to Africa Energy, a company owned by the same Mohammed, to furnish the residence at the cost of N43m

The report also accused Magu of flying to Maiduguri alongside Mohammed with a bank MD who was being investigated by the EFCC over complicity in funds allegedly stolen by the immediate past petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

“Furthermore, the EFCC boss has so far maintained a high-profile lifestyle. This is exemplified by his preference for first-class air travels. On 24 June 2016, he flew Emirate airlines first-class to Saudi Arabia to perform lesser hajj at the cost of N2.9m. This is in spite of Mr President’s directive to all public servants to fly economy class,” the report said.

“Magu has fostered a beneficial relationship with Mohammed who by his confession approaches clients for possible exploitation, favours and associated returns.”

