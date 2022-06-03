Ibrahim Magu, ex-EFCC boss accused of corruption decorated as AIG

Former chairman of the Economic the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been decorated as an assistant inspector-general of police (AIG).

Magu who was suspended over corruption allegations and subsequently replaced by Abdulrasheed Bawa, had been promoted by the police service commission (PSC)

The former EFCC boss was accused of abuse of office and engaging in corrupt practices by Abubakar Malami, the attorney general of the federation.

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani while speaking on the promotion in a statement released on the 16th of May revealed that Magu had missed the last two promotions despite being the most senior CP of his cadre.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba on Thursday decorated Magu at the police headquarters in Abuja, with Magu’s wife in attendance.

This is coming after the force confirmed that Magu had retired from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), having clocked 60, the mandatory retirement age on May 5.