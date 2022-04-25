Half decade of electricity blackout ends in Delta community

Adebayo Obajemu

Respite finally came the way of Agbarha-Otor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State as five years of complete power outage has now ended following the intervention of the House of Reps member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu Federal Constituency, Rev Francis Waive.

Business Hallmark learnt that the blackout in Agbarha-Otor was as a result of incessant cases of vandalization and theft of electricity equipment and cables from installations like transformers and other facilities.

Speaking, the House of Reps member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu Federal Constituency, Rev Francis Waive, said vandalism in the area was so severe that at a point they people felt it was a spiritual problem.

Waive explained that he tirelessly worked with the House of Reps Committee on Power and the management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company to resolve the problem.

He regretted that even when staff of BEDC came with equipment to Agbarha-Otor to repair and reconnect the community back to the national grid, they were attacked by vandals.

“I was on ground in Agbarha-Otor as BEDC switched the community back on the national grid. My joy knows no bounds that my efforts yielded desired results and people will enjoy electricity supply again after five years blackout.

“We have brought smile to our people. And the reaction of the people is indescribable as they sang my praise. This made my day. Many thanks to the management and staff of BEDC for their confidence in me.

“It took several months of negotiations and several weeks of repair works. I worked with the House Committee on Power, and the Managing Director of BEDC to resolve the problem. Agbarha-Otor now has electricity supply restored.”

The lawmaker assured that more projects would still come for his constituents, while urging members of the community to protect the electrical facilities in the area against vandals.

Asked if there was a guarantee that the repairs and new equipment would not be vandalized, the lawmaker said, “although there was no guarantee, anyone caught vandalizing electrical installations would be jailed.”