Threat to take over Igboland: IPOB dares herdsmen

Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has responded to an alleged threat by herdsmen to attack and take over Igboland ‘as done to other ethnic communities in Nigeria.’ noting that it is not disturbed by the threats.

Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, stated this in a statement on Sunday, also reacted to a statement allegedly issued by a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, lamenting the killing of his people in Plateau State by herdsmen.

He said the separatist are waiting for the herdsmen to invade Igbo land.

Powerful regretted that some Igbo leaders are busy playing politics with the affairs of the generality of Igbo people while Fulani leaders are shielding and protecting their foot soldiers and the herdsmen on daily basis to unleash terror against their people and people of other ethnic groups.

According to him, “We are waiting for them, let them come and invade and take over Igbo land. We will not spare them, let them come again and invade any part of Igboland and let us see if they can succeed.

“They can only do what they are doing in the places they are doing it now but not in Igbo land. Everybody knows that these people are the problem of Nigeria now and we can’t relent until their evil control is dissolved.

“We are used to their daily raging and threats but we are waiting for them to come again and attack any Igbo community and we promise them that they will never escape.”