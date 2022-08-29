The Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has said that nobody can upturn what God had ordained.

Oborevwori, speaking during a special thanksgiving service held on Monday at the Government House Chapel, Asaba, to celebrate his victory at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, said the victory was for everybody in the state.

“When we came to the chapel to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the creation of Delta State last Saturday, I promised God that if He gives me victory at the Appeal Court, l shall come to the chapel to give thanks to Him,”.

Oborevwori had approached the Court of Appeal praying the appellate court to set aside the judgment of the lower court which nullified his governorship candidacy of the PDP in the state.

The thanksgiving service was attended by the wife of the state Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, members of the state executive council, chieftains of the PDP in the state, members of the State House of Assembly and supporters of the PDP, among others.

The PDP governorship candidate expressed profound appreciation to the governor’s wife for her strong support through prayers and for being solidly behind her husband.