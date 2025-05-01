Sanwo-Olu urges Lagos youths to enlist in army

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on young men and women across the state to exploit the opportunity of the ongoing recruitment into the Nigerian Army, stressing the mine of advantages available in today’s military service.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Olumuyiwa Ojelabi from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, the governor disclosed that registration for the 89 Regular Recruits Intake for Trades and Non-Tradesmen/Women will close on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made the call during a stakeholder engagement at the palace of the Olofin of Isheri Olofin.

“It is time for all stakeholders to rethink their perceptions of military careers. Today’s Army offers vast opportunities beyond the battlefield, with technology, education, and career development now forming integral parts of service life,” Salu-Hundeyin said on behalf of the governor.

The engagement brought together parents, youths, traditional and religious leaders, and artisans to raise awareness of the personal and professional benefits of joining the Army.

“Enlisting in the military not only allows one to serve the nation with pride but also opens doors to professional training in fields such as law, medicine, and aeronautics,” Sanwo-Olu noted.

He affirmed the state’s commitment to supporting eligible candidates from Lagos.

Responding at the event, the Olofin of Isheri Olofin, Olasunkanmi Lawal-Bello, praised the state government’s initiative, pledging to mobilise young people within his domain.

“I commend Governor Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and the THEMES+ Agenda, which I also align with, especially in the areas of education and healthcare,” the monarch said.