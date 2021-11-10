Gunmen on Tuesday, attacked Anara Market in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state, killing three people, while many others were injured.

The gunmen, according to witnesses, invaded the market in a white Sienna vehicle around 10 and opened fire.

“They just opened fire on people as they came. They killed three people,” a witness said.

“We don’t know why they attacked the market. They came and started shooting at the people sporadically, people scampered for safety, some people fell on top of each other.”

Imo police spokesperson, Mike Abattam, could not be reached for comment as he did not answer a call to his phone.

