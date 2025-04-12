Gunmen detain ransom bearer, free Kaduna pastor

In a twist of fate and dramatic turn of events, kidnappers in Kaduna State have released Pastor Samson Ali, a 30-year-old cleric with the Evangelical Church Winning All, but detained the ransom bearer, Yusuf Ambi.

Ali was kidnapped from his home in Mararaba Aboro, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on April 8, 2025, just two weeks after being posted to the church.

His abductors initially demanded a ransom of N100m before agreeing to an undisclosed amount of money.

According to sources, a joint security team, including the Nigerian Army, police, and the Department of State Services was deployed to rescue the pastor.

However, after negotiations, the kidnappers released Ali, but detained Ambi, who had gone to deliver the ransom.

The kidnappers have reportedly been demanding more money or concessions in exchange for Ambi’s release.

“The kidnappers released Pastor Ali, but detained the ransom bearer, Yusuf Shehu Ambi, demanding more money or other concessions for his release,” a source who has been following the matter said.

The incident has ignited reactions online, with some expressing concern about the security situation in Kaduna State, while others have called on the government to take more effective measures to address kidnapping and banditry in the region.

“Kidnapping has become a lucrative business in Nigeria, and it’s high time the government took decisive action to address this menace,” said a concerned citizen.

The police authorities in Kaduna State have yet to confirm the kidnapping and release as there was no response to a call and message sent to the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, as of the time of filing this report.

However, sources indicate that investigations were ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and secure Ambi’s release.

The ECWA community has expressed relief at the release of Pastor Ali, but prayed for Ambi’s safety.

“We are grateful that Pastor Ali has been released, but we are worried about the detention of our brother, Yusuf Shehu Ambi,” said a church official who crave anonymity.