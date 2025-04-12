Ekiti Cop arrested for stabbing man over girlfriend

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested an officer accused of stabbing a civilian in the Ise-Ekiti area of the state after an dispute involving his girlfriend and the victim’s son.

The arrest came on the heels of the circulation of a viral video in which the victim’s daughter claimed that the officer, who was allegedly a chairman’s orderly, attacked her father in their home after a disagreement occurred between her younger brother and a female classmate.

“He went on to stab my dad with his fellow police officer because his girlfriend was arguing with my brother at school. They went to our house to deal with my brother, but on getting there, they didn’t meet my brother; they met my dad and elder brother,” the girl said in the video posted on X via Yoruba Times on Friday.

In a statement released on Friday via the Police Complaint X account, the spokesperson for the Ekiti State Police Command, SP Abutu Sunday, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, to take over the case and carry out a thorough investigation.

The statement read, “The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, upon noticing the complaint, directed the DC CID to take over the case and ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.

“Meanwhile, the officer in question has been taken into custody for investigation and other necessary actions. The command is calling on everyone, especially the family members of the victim, to be calm, as nothing short of justice will be delivered in this case as soon as possible,” Sunday wrote.