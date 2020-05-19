By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A socio-political group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun PDP Concern Group, has knocked the patriarch of the Adeleke dynasty, Dr Deji Adeleke, accusing him of being the mastermin of the lingering crisis in the state chapter of the party.

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo on behalf of the group, Hon. Akanji Awoniyi said like a time capsule buried in yard, prosperity will judge the billionaire and everyone behind the spate of crisis in Osun PDP.

The group said, “political watchers in Osun State are learning one or two lessons in the emerging crisis within Osun PDP and the games being played by Dr Deji Adeleke and his arrays of fangs.”

“How they masterminded the suspension of the State Chairman of the party, Hon Soji Adagunodo is already an open secret. As if that was not enough, he has started searching for a successor ahead of the verdict of the National Disciplinary Committee of the party.

“In faraway Dubai, he perfected the plans and fails to acknowledge the fact that God will not cease to be God and has His way no matter the wish and disposition of any mortal, either rich or poor.

“The happenings in our party is, to say the least, unfortunate. In his double standard and unholy game of chess, Deji Adeleke attempted to conscript Professor Wale Ladipo onto his avowed mission to remove the State Chairman by offering to bankroll his PDP National Chairman ambition, and cede deputy governor slot to his desired nominee come 2022 on condition that the former secretary pull his weight behind the removal of Adagunodo.

“Not satisfied with the position of the former National Secretary, the self acclaimed PDP sympathizer also reached out to a former Governor of the State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, pledging to support his National Chairmanship. Which kind of sympathiser is that? We all know where his interest lies and cannot but wonder why he is determined to have his way by fire by crook.

“Wealth without humanity is bullshit. Total nonsense! He bragged that he has the PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus and Governor Wike of Rivers at his back and as such, can influence who will take over the National Chairmanship position.

“Only God knows what Prince Olagunsoye and Prof Oladipo’s possible collision in respect to their bids for the position of National Chairman would cause again. Dr Deji is playing games and setting everyone against each other to achieve his ultimate goal of dislodging the State Chairman for eventual control of the party structure in Osun State, ” the group decried.