By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Non-governmental Organisations under the uspices of ‘NO MANDATORY VAX NAIJA MOVEMENT’ (NMVN), have faulted some sections of the proposed Infectious Disease Bill, calling for immediate review of the document .

The groups specifically pointed to mandatory vaccination, among several other sections, noting that it is a flagrant move to trample on the rights of Nigerians and violate their liberty .

The group in a statement jointly signed by Rev Tony Akinyemi, Director, RAPHA Institute of Healthy Living, Lagos; Dr Niyi Oginni, Co-Chairman NMVN, and President Christian Initiative for Nation Building, Osogbo; Prof Joshua Ojo, Co-Chairman NMVN and President, LivingScience Foundation, Ile-Ife; Mr Osazee Isonarae Secretary, NMVN and Executive Director, Initiative for Youths Resource Center, Osogbo among others, called for urgent rearrangement of the bill.

“Fellow Free Citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Gentlemen of the Press: greetings from the Coalition against Mandatory Vaccination in Nigeria (#NoMandatoryVaxNaija) a popular Movement that sprouted spontaneously in response to the presentation of the Control of Infectious Diseases at the House of Representatives on Tuesday 28th April, 2020; and from the Advocates for Freedom and Democracy, a long-established Coalition of over sixty Groups of professionals committed to nation-building efforts in Nigeria inspired by the Christian faith,” the statement reads.

“While recognizing the need for such a document as the proposed Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020 to update the nation’s laws appropriately, and safeguard the lives and well-being of all of us resident therein, we strongly believe that there are a number of areas in the Bill that are totally unacceptable to millions of Nigerians and therefore need to be modified.

“Not only do these aspects of the Bill violently infringe on the clear provisions of the Nigerian constitution in the areas of human rights and civil liberties, they portend grave dangers to our physical, mental, and spiritual health. In this Statement, we highlight these areas together with our suggestions for improving the Bill.

“Although, there are several editorial lapses in the Bill, (for instance, coronavirus disease is included in the list of “dangerous infectious diseases” in the Second Schedule, but is missing

“in the First Schedule where “infectious diseases” are listed); we will leave these minor points and focus on the two major issues of serious concerns to us. These are 1) several instances of summary abrogation of human rights, dignity and civil liberties; and 2) the issue of mandatory vaccination with the possibility of chip-implants being employed in the areas of vaccine delivery, certification, and surveillance.

“We quickly summarize some of the unbelievable instances of basic human rights and civil liberties being thrashed by the upcoming Bill. The Bill requires anyone suspected of having been “in contact of an infectious disease,” to unceremoniously submit to medical examination or treatment, including x-rays and taking of blood samples (section 6(1) and (2)). The person may be taken away for isolation in “any place” and “for any length of period” (section13(1)), where he must comply “with any condition to which he is subject” (section 13(4)).

“All of these are at the whims of one man, the Director General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) who cannot be personally held liable for any wrong judgements, as long as he had acted in “good faith.”(Section 70).

“In conclusion, we believe as do millions of Nigerians, that the COVID-19 pandemic is being cashed upon by some globalist new world order advocates to usher in another season of colonization and enslavement of Africa, with Nigeria being a prime target.

“With the clear understanding of what this portends for us, our children, and generations yet unborn, we vehemently oppose this move, and demand that the proposed Bill which is to mid-wife this momentous event must be critically reviewed, at the least, in the ways we have proposed in this submission.

“For emphasis, for the Bill to be acceptable to us, it must specifically proscribe implants into the body either for administering a vaccine (section 47(3)), providing certification that a vaccine had been administered (section 30 (1), (2)), or for surveillance purposes (Section 80).

“We therefore call on all patriotic citizens of Nigeria irrespective of religious or ethnic differences to join us in this effort to prevail on our representatives in government to do the right thing and give Nigeria a chance to fulfill her God-given destiny.”