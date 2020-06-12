By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A civil society group in Osun state, Social Development Monitoring Group (SDMG), has called on government at all levels to take prosecution of rape cases with a view to ensuring that victims get justice.

It added that taking over cases from Police would help reduce the spate of rape, especially when the full wrath of law is wielded against perpetrators.

The Convener of the group, Comrade Fatai Tijani who said this while addressing journalists after a rally in Osogbo, noted that the programme was organised to coincide with Democracy Day to alert government to the fact that it is not yet Uhuru despite the victory against military junta over 21 years ago.

Members of the group walk through Ayetoro, Igbonna, Ajegunle, Old-Garage to the popular Ola-Iya junction where the walk was terminated.

Tijani said democracy should not only guarantee freedom of speech, but should enhance the security of individual and the sanctity of life, especially that of the girl child.

“The democracy we strive for, is such that should guarantee the safety of lives and protect the rights of individuals, especially the girl child. It is unfortunate that parents can no longer send their girl child on errand and have peace of mind.

“Old women have in the last one year also become victims of rape, while the rapists don’t just rape anymore, but even murder their victims to bury their deeds and walk free. We, therefore, urge Ministries of Justice in the various state and Federal Government to take over prosecution of rapes cases to ensure justice. Doing so would ensure diligence in the prosecution of cases while it would be difficult for perpetrators to frustrate the process of justice”, he said.

Addressing the gathering at Igbonna Market, Osun Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kehinde Ayantunji said the good governance that Moshood Abiola stood for must guarantee the safety of the girl child and old women who were daily becoming victims of the heinous crime of rape.

He advocated capital punishment for rapists as the best means to curb the growing trend of the menace.

“Sequel to the above, we are making a request, that the Federal Government of Nigeria Throw the Osun State House of Assembly to demand that the rapist who raped Uwaila Omozuwa and Barakat Bello, as well as the Killer police officers who killed Tina Ezekwe and Ogbu is brought to book with Swift Justice”, he added